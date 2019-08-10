EU nations divided by visceral self-interest

Here's a paradox. You want to ship a 20' container of tools from Shanghai to Munich. You'd think the best route, after Suez, would be a port as close as possible to Munich, wouldn't you? Somewhere in the north Adriatic? Suez to Koper is about 1,750nm and 7 days at sea. From Koper, the Adriatic's largest container port, to Munich is also only 500km by road. Well, the freight rate Shanghai to Koper is around $1,750. However, if, after Suez, your container turns west and makes passage to Gibraltar, the entire length of the Med, then north through the straits of Dover, and the North Sea, then finally east to Hamburg (4,250 nm, 18 days at sea) the freight cost will be, erm, around $1,350. $400 cheaper for an extra 11 days steaming. Road distance to Munich is about 800km.
The insanity of receiving substantially more freight from China through Rotterdam, Bremerhaven and Hamburg rather than through EU ports closest to Suez has escaped the attention of neither the Chinese nor the Italians. And just as Germany has shown two fingers to the EU in a deal with Putin to deliver Nordstream II, Italy has done likewise by signing up to China's BRI in a deal that would prioritize development of five key ports in the north Adriatic as a primary point of entry for Chinese goods into Europe. Even Saint Greta couldn't complain at the Eco-sense of it. However, the Dutch and Germans will be very cross.
Meanwhile, the US is seriously considering starting to move its 50,000 troops and defence personnel from Germany, which fails to pay for NATO, to Poland, which pays its full 2% of GDP. Given that the German armed forces under vdL were reportedly down to just one working helicopter at one time, the famed Leopard tanks are rusted and immobile and the army trains with broomsticks, America's departure would leave Germany militarily helpless but again paradoxically make many Germans, who like all true EUphiles loath the USA, very happy.
And so as the Italian government fragments, a blanket of choking tear-gas smothers Paris, German industry disintegrates and the Eurozone shudders just like Mrs Merkel on a hot day, the fiction of an EU united in purpose becomes every day more apparent.
Ignore the doomsters and gloomsters. We're actually going to be in a good place if we Brexit on Hallow'een.
10 comments:
Paradoxically, the more unstable the EU becomes, the more hysterical the Remainers become about our departure.
That extra 300km on the road, gives our wonderful EU border staff time to individually check each item that is being imported, including Hong Kong escapees, so it's justifiable tactics to enable the smooth running of Germany/EU.
Fewer of the TLAs please, Raedwald.
Would you rather that the Lisbon Treaty prevented nations from engaging with non-European Union countries of their own accounts, and dictated their infrastructure arrangements then? Do make up your mind.
The US may be considering moving its troops, but apparently for an inflammatory purpose, not for funding reasons. Two percent of Poland's GDP would be rather less than what Germany contributes, I'd have thought.
The cities and regions of the UK compete too, in their "visceral self-interest".
The disintegrating government of the UK is also a spectacle of some international interest.
@JPM
I really don't care what the Lisbon Treaty does or doesn't say, as we aren't going to be a signatory to in 81 days
Trump moving his forces into Poland does three things: It supports the Poles, sends a message to the Russians and pisses off the Jerries. All those troops have got to spend their pay somewhere, and why give it to the Krauts, who can't even be bothered to pay for their own defence.
"Disintegrating government of the UK" ? Really JPM? This isn't early 1979 you know.
Get a grip, there's a good chap.
Doesn't relocation US forces to Poland make more sense from a military point of view?
It is funny how remainers cannot see just how appalling the EU has become. I suppose if you limit yourself to a couple of weeks in the South of France and a week skiing everything looks rosy. If you want a disintegrating govt have a look at Spain or Germany. Avert your eyes from the dreadful treatment of Greece, the chaos over immigration or the total lack of democratic accountability.
Is there a prize for correctly guessing which of the remainiacs in the House of Commons spontaneously combusts first? I think we can ignore members of the House of Lords, they are barmy as it is.
DeeDee and Charlie are right. It is very odd that the more bad news about the EU that there is (and there is) the screechier they get. Most odd. The MSM are just as bad jumping on everything and everything to paint Brexit as bad. yesterday on the radio they mentioned the negative growth figure but not without "that's only one step from recession" I kid you not.
Lets see: Last night there was a depot fire...that's only one step from dozens of people burning to death.
Yesterday there was a traffic accident, nobody was hurt but it's only one step from a multi fatality pile-up...
JPM 07:14, "Fewer of the TLAs please, Raedwald"
USA and GDP too much for you? ;-)
I had to look up "TLA".
LOL :-)
@Span Owls
"DeeDee and Charlie are right. It is very odd that the more bad news about the EU that there is (and there is) the screechier they get." The most committed Remainers are the most committed to their worldview. People (including Brexiteers too) defend their worldviews by various cognitive biases, including 'bigging up' favourable information and disregarding (or not even noticing) unfavourable information.
Now a reasonable person will acknowledge that there are potentially pluses and minuses to Brexit, and much will depend on the weights you put on them... but the screechy ones are not reasonable.
Strangely the Remainers have not generally argued for the pluses of EU membership, only Project Fear minuses. It's a puzzle. How are they to campaign to Rejoin once we leave the EU?
