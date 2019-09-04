And they're OUT! The party b'long us!

It's now People vs. Parliament
Here is the full list of the EU's collaborators and Quislings who will now have the whip withdrawn and who will not stand as Conservative MPs at the forthcoming election; they've been purged from our Party -
It really doesn't matter what Bill the Remoaner parliament passes today. It's an irrelevance. It can be revoked. Two things are certain - the United Kingdom WILL leave the EU, and there WILL be a general election.
If the Quisling parliament refuses the 2/3rd majority needed on a no-confidence motion by the FTPA, Boris can introduce a simple Bill to over-ride the FTPA provisions on this occasion; it will need just a simple majority. Loyal Tories may even be supported by Labour rebels and the SNP, who are predicted to increase their seats (below) from 35 to 50 if an election is held now.
All in all, excellent stuff! We're finally moving.
Yes, that's the case, pretty well.
All that you have to do now is to get a traditionally moderate British electorate to vote for an extreme reactionary, single-issue party.
It didn't go so well for ukip, did it?
Which party is that?
@JPM: again, lapsing into emotive-speak when you are capable of so much better. Is it "extreme reactionary" to wish to manage your own affairs? Perhaps I should go ahead with my old idea of printing a set of sticky labels for SJWs and other intolerant propagandists to use instead of thoughtful debate. You disappoint.
"Who but must laugh, if such a man there be?
Who would not weep, if Atticus were he?"
The BBC last night..
"This extraordinary list of Tory rebels includes some surprising names, Ken Clarke is one."
Not only do the BBC not have a clue, they are a phenominal waste of money.
Rabbie Burns had a good description for MPs like these: "Such a parcel of rogues in a nation!"
These Quislings aren't trying to stop No Deal. They're trying to stop Brexit and they've shown themselves prepared to wreck our Constitution and Democracy in order to do it. They disgust me.
Sadly, even IF Boris withdraws the whip and forces a General Election I don't trust him to deliver a real, clean-break Brexit. He's made it perfectly clear that he just wants to re-work the Barnier/Robbins Surrender Treaty.
The British electorate do not like doctrinal parties. They generally hated Militant Tendency in Labour.
The Conservatives have fallen into this, driven by Entryism yet again - and this site encouraged that fervently.
Momentum account for only eight per cent of Labour members on the other hand, and they are a pretty moderate, pro-European Union movement anyway, sometimes at odds with Jeremy Corbyn on these matters too.
That will become clear during any campaign.
