Is Theresa May facing deselection?

Tomorrow will be a crunch day for Theresa May, as for a score of other Remainer Tory MPs.
It is expected that Conservative MPs will be subject to a three line whip to defend the government against Remainer attempts to sabotage Brexit. Mrs May has chosen to remain on the back benches in the Commons - and is now no different from any other Tory MP in having to comply with the whip. Boris has made it clear that voting against the government, or abstaining, means automatic deselection. Only death or serious injury is an excuse.
So it seems Mrs May has three choices tomorrow; obey the whip, literally throw herself in front of a (slow moving) bus or defy the whip and be turfed out of her Maidenhead seat in advance of the inevitable general election in a few weeks.
My bet is that she will vote for the government, that Rory Stewart won't, and will be booted out of Penrith, and of the others, some will and some won't. And I don't think there's a newspaper or columnist in the country who can call it better than that.
I predict that Florence of Belgravia will defect to the LibDems - where he really belongs.
Perhaps she could reprise her act of naughtily running through a wheat field.
Hopefully she won't notice the approaching combine harvester.
@DeeDee99: or Belgian citizenship, like Olly Robbins and numbers of UK lawyers?
https://www.cityam.com/uk-lawyers-taking-belgian-citizenship-in-case-of-no-deal-brexit/
