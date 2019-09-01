|English and geography teachers gather in Ipswich
Sunday, 1 September 2019
English teachers have a day out in Ipswich
Ipswich town centre saw its largest ever gathering of English and geography teachers on Saturday, as a score or more of pro-EU protesters descended on Cornhill to recite something together quietly and in perfect cadence. Inaudible to those at the back, it is believed they were objecting to the actions of the government. They dispersed at 3.45 pm, and it is believed many headed for the nearby Bring-and-Buy sale in St Matthews.
It is also believed that similar gatherings of teachers were held elsewhere in the UK, but these have gone largely unreported by the national media.
