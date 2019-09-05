Anti-democrats fighting like rats to retain power

There is a Twitter meme doing the rounds; a capcha grid of the sort you must complete here to post a comment. The squares are filled with a view of the Commons chamber and the caption "Select all squares with a c**t". It pretty much sums up the mood of the nation.
Not only Corbyn's Labour are scared of the electorate. Up to a third or more of sitting MPs face being wiped out, swept away in the democratic storm at the hands of the Conservatives, Brexit or LibDems, and along with them any other MPs in Leave-voting constituencies that have betrayed their voters. This is the last we'll see of Yvette Cooper.
An election is inevitable and this time it will be People vs. Parliament.
For the first time since 1945, the people of Britain are remembering the power of universal suffrage and the secret ballot, and the anti-democratic rats are cowed in fear of their only nemesis - Democracy.
|A tsunami of popular anger will sweep away the anti-democrats in parliament
9 comments:
And before we cast our vote we need to cast our minds back to the last time that we believed the effin' Tories and voted for them.
The tories always let you down.
Just remember that.
So if you are not a socialist, or a social democrat, the three traditional parties have broken trust over and over and we need something new (or old).
How about a little bit of honour, a smattering of conscience, and just a touch of ability, peppered with a little loyalty...?
Oh, I forgot, this is politics, we are supposed to be governed by the lowest common denominator.
.Gov has had three years to prepare the ground for the next GE and I doubt any result will be as clean and decisive as we would want or expect it to be.
TBP discovered this - and the media conveniently covered it up - in the Rotherham by-election and that was but a taste of what is in store for us all, pushed, not only by the Labour agitators but encouraged and financed by the EU subversives and, no doubt, the likes of Soros (in some way - his name/money always seems to be at the heart of anti-democratic practises).
Raed, much as I consider your enthusiasm for the popular voters to rise up and reject the corruption of Parliament the corruption has gone much, much further than that and Parliament will survive this event much as they do on every occasion of their despicable behaviour.
The stitch-up has been organised and in place ever since Cameron lost the referendum momentum and is about to be executing its final process in the coming months.
Thereafter we can only hope that the people take to the streets.
Go and ask Brenda From Bristol what she thinks, and report back, Raedwald.
Election, after every thing has been locked down and unalterable, what use is that. what use is another three year wait and a handfull of referendums.
Either Boris has a plan that is so deep it is impenetrable or it's a complete fuck up.
At the moment it looks like our vote has been made worthless.
At the moment there is no general election. The Remainer tosspots in Parliament, in all parties, are determined to get us signed up into EU vassalage before they permit one. That will render any future General Election pretty meaningless, since the EU will be our permanent Overlord able to dictate rules, regulations and laws.
And when a GE is finally granted, FPTP is going to save a large number of the tossers unless Boris does a deal with Farage. At the moment that looks unlikely since Farage is demanding a clean-break Brexit and Boris is aiming to present us with a re-worked Surrender Treaty.
I am reminded of the old saying "if voting changed anything, they'd make it illegal."
The ball is now completely in their court, whoever "they" actually are.
Tories, or whoever else genuinely supports an actual brexit can say with justification that their hands are completely tied. These quislings? Well, ask 10, get 10 different answers.
Do you really think this is some sort of organised and co-ordinated plot? (it can be interpreted that way of course)
If anything it just "the enemy is over there - charge". Now they find themselves stuck in no man's land in front of the barbed wire. It's every man for himself now and I'm not sure they will be able to get back to their own lines. Are there any lines for them to get back to? Will the supporting fire they are expecting materialise? I don't see that the EU has actually promised any.
Screw the Cons, screw worrying about a split vote, when, if a GE comes just vote TBP.
So if Boris was to ignore this anti No Deal law, prorogue Parliament next week, then lose a no confidence vote (because he’s ignored the law) he can call a GE. Doesn’t need 2/3rds then. It would also mean the GE would be after 31 October, so we’d already be out with no deal.
What a laugh. You quite wrongly and cynically describe the European Union's Parliament as a "rubber-stamping agency" for the Commission, and yet want the UK's very own to be absolutely that for a minority government, led by a man elected by just ninety thousand out of sixty-seven million people.
Priceless.
