The British Road to Dirty War - a cogent warning

I am struck by the prescience of a considered piece by two British academics for the Bruges Group, which we featured when it first appeared back in mid-January, over eight months ago. 'The British Road to Dirty War' by Betz and Smith has been right on every count so far in detailing the process and the consequences of the establishment Remainers blocking the people's democratic choice to Brexit. I urge you to read it again in full. They say
The system works because everyone behaves by the rules. On either side of the bargain—the governed and the government—mutual obligations are observed in service of the common interest, which is the stable continuance of a non-tyrannical political order. Here we come to the disquieting part of the continuing Remain campaign, a campaign that seemingly supersedes party loyalty, not to mention national loyalty, which is its willingness to throw away the rulebook. Only a brazenly confidant, or foolishly out-of-touch, political class would chance this. The bet on the future is doubled.They think they can get away with it, the authors write, because they think we will lump it; that they can cancel the biggest democratic mandate in British history and we will all just shrug and get on with letting the corrupt and anti-democratic establishment continue to rule.
The object of all these machinations has been to corral the British population into a Hobson's choice between Brexit-In-Name-Only and no-Brexit. It is no secret now. The plotters, finally, so close to the bell calling time on Britain's membership of the EU with a deal or without one, have declared it openly that they will not permit to occur what is the current legally mandated outcome of events. They will instead tie the government in knots, prevent its preparations for No Deal Brexit, and if necessary, crash it.
Those behind the plan to thwart Brexit by altering the standing orders of the House of Commons on the fly imagine this as a temporary alteration to the established mechanisms of power, which will return to normal after Brexit. That is to say, when the rules serve their ends, they are inviolably sacrosanct; but when they do not, they are perfectly mutable administrative procedures. 'This is not a wholesale reordering of the British constitution', averred one of the plan's prime movers. 'It would be a one-off surgical strike and afterwards things would go back to normal'. Such thinking reflects an astonishing degree of mental closure, an astonishing degree of hubristic contempt, or an astonishingly dangerous wager—anyway it is simply astonishing.The two academics are amongst the nation's foremost experts in War Studies. They know of that whereof they write. Their final warning is chilling (my emphasis)
But we are expert on these matters. We have for decades studied why things fall apart, how a stable, essentially self-policing, productive society can turn into an ungovernable tumult roiling with rage. We know that this happens at first very slowly, a creep-creep-creeping to the limit; and then very fast indeed after the limit has been passed. We also know that no amount of free beer and pizza parties will swiftly return a society deranged by the shattering of the social contract by its own elite back to normality.We must hope and pray that Speaker Bercow, the deep State actors behind the plot to thwart democracy, the credulous and gullible dags and fools of politicians and broadcasters who support them and the simple idiots who think it will work will all pull back from the brink.
The Hattersleys of this world are deeply complacent. They are the new Bourbons who have learnt nothing and forgotten nothing. The threat of violence is not absent in the British polity. It is there, lying dormant. From time to time, it even makes an occasional appearance. A hollowed out and increasingly discredited set of political institutions is all it can take to set the flames alight. This is the British road to dirty war. The political classes are sowing the wind. They shall reap the whirlwind.
If democracy is denied, and if Betz and Smith are right in their predictions, I weep for my nation.
Have we got a clown or a genius in No. 10; is he working to get us out or simply playing the part to make us believe so? So far, it looks like the clown....
Part of the journey that you describe above is the drawing back of the parties into "sides".
The problem is that leavers do not know which side Boris is on, he has never made this clear and his acts have not demonstrated clearly that he has a view, other than a desire to stay in power.
As to the slide into war, I remember watching it as it was televised in Serbia and the some other parts of the former Yugoslavia. Normal life, in days, suddenly looks dangerous.
About what is all the snarling and yapping this morning then? Oh, it's the same old thing, so I might as well repeat myself too.
Farage’s ukip in 2014 had no interest at all in “the will of the people”. “Parliament Is Supreme” proclaimed their manifesto, and on that basis they would, with a Commons majority, simply repeal the European Communities Act. There would be no referendum, and to blazes with whatever the popular opinion might be.
Do any of you for one moment understand "double standards"?
17.4 million voted for Brexit and are having it clearly demonstrated by the pro-EU Establishment that their votes are worthless. This country is a Democracy-in-name-only ..... a SHAMOCRACY.
They are determined to keep us in the EU until the new Federalising Treaty is forced on the Eurozone nations and we will then be in the planned Outer Tier as an Associate Member along with the other nations which refuse to join the Euro and surrender their Sovereignty entirely. That was Cameron's plan and is exactly what the Barnier/Robbins Surrender Treaty is intended to deliver, by keeping us aligned in all the key areas which will apply to Associate Members of the EU.
Boris is prepared to go along with this. Farage isn't, which is why he has my vote. Not that my vote is worth anything.
We have seen how this is\has been dealt with in Turkey, Venezuela, Egypt, various in Africa and currently in France.
It will all depend on our enforcers on the ground, so the police and if necessary the military (all three army, navy, air - worst case).
With the Yellow Vests and in HK, some police do sympathise with the protesters, but quiet words only work in the beginning. It's got to do with the herd mentality and there rationality goes out the window.
They must protect property and home owners as well as business owners, otherwise they'll form their own defence groups - as happened in Cairo. And they don't always disband after the threat has gone.
The academics' work is in the public domain - as are the means to mitigate against them. So any real threat will be policed (as they did with the Farage march) from the get go. And if it escalates it'll be put down with overwhelming force.
The only real threat is spontaneous, right across the nation. That they can't respond to at the time, though they'll film the lot and payback will follow in due course.
But that's not likely to happen; Scotland will stay docile, meaning that it'll be an English thing if it happens.
However Raedwald it is vital you grasp that the political class really do not give flying fart adout being liked. Respected or feared will do just as well.
Bouteflika is a perfect case study in its own right as is their election of Junker's replacement.
Our MP is Greg Clark, who is now homeless as a Conservative Member.
He wanted some sort of a deal, and this was despite Tunbridge Wells voters being remainers in the referendum.
But, Tunbridge Wells also has a local running battle about the Conservative majority wanting to spend £120m on a new civic centre and theatre, and many others don't agree, as it's a total waste of tax-payer's money, so they've formed an Alliance Party to work against the proposals and get them dropped. (Have you heard of this sort of thing happening before...)?
We now have a ready-made microcosm of factions all claiming 'democracy first', but getting nowhere! Voters are becoming galvanised in the 'debate' in the Borough, but the positions are defined and being defended with louder voices, more insults, fewer stand-downs, and a general distaste for the pursuance of a rational outcome.
But, with these signals coming from the chamber in the Town Hall, it may well be that 'Mr and Mrs Disgusted of Tunbridge Wells' may well decide to vote for a TBP candidate, and there's a good chance that that person may well get in! The state of voters will undoubtedly become more exuberant as more obfuscation and misinformation is bandied about, but the situation is no different to that infesting Parliament now.
