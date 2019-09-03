The Elephant in the room

OK let's talk about the Brexit Party. This is Electoral Calculus' latest data run, from 31st August. It gives Boris a majority of 62.
Things change fast. Just three weeks earlier, the plot was showing no overall majority for the Conservatives - and it goes without saying that in three weeks' time it could be different again. So my guess is that Boris will keep watching the polling and particularly Dominic Cummings' private research before making any final decision, ruling nothing in or anything out.
Post-May, Tory donors have been coming back. The Midlands Industrial Council, the most engaged and effective of the funder groups, already have a target list of marginal seats. You can be sure that unlike the incompetent May and her ex-Home Office mates, this election will be fought very slickly.
Boris will do what's necessary to gain a working power base. That includes clearing out the Tory rebels who will oppose him today. The one crystal clear, unequivocal, overwhelming desire of the country is NOT to extend the Brexit process any longer. If the Commons remoaners win their vote today, they will cement this as a People vs Parliament election - and the people, of course, will win.
It's time we lanced this boil. The country needs to - if not get back to normal - start getting back to work.
When I voted LEAVE, I didn't vote to get a Surrender Treaty, which effectively makes us a colony of the EU.
Boris hasn't unequivocally rejected the Surrender Treaty. We are repeatedly told that the NI backstop has to go: there is no discussion of the other 40 "horrors" in the Treaty.
I don't trust him, or his treacherous Party, one little bit.
In Nigel I trust.
Voting Tory could mean voting for Philip Hammond or Amber Rudd. I'll make my own judgment based on the situation in my specific constituency. We wouldn't be where we are today without pressure from the Brexit Party.
I am MUCH less worried about Brexit than I am about Corbyn. All of things he and Squealer the Pig wishes to enact fill me with dread. I guess I have about 20 years left and I have no intention of living them in Venezuelan penury. Boris might not be everyone's favourite but get this and get it quickly:
Vote Green - get Corbyn
Vote Brexit - get Corbyn
Vote LibDem - get Corbyn
Vote Corbyn - get Corbyn
Got it??
I should repeat what John Curtice has said on 'Today' - in effect that the Electoral Calculus model is based on a two party algorithm, and the results for 4 parties each with a decent vote share are not reliable.
No 10 must be wargaming this to death. Let's see what they come up with.
Under the voting system we now have it seems that the Brexit Party would struggle to gain a seat.
I'm torn on the issue - I live in a city where UKIP have taken large portions of votes away from the Tories (obviously that can't be proven, and that there are anti-EU would-be Labour voters.)
As said above - we can only carry on threatening the Tories with the BP in public, but thinking differently in private.
The biggest weapon Boris has is the thought of a Corbyn government: that crowd will finish what Blair started.
Well I am not voting Tory, it’s the Brexit Party for me. My local Tory MP does not bother to speak to me, his majority is over 20k. He is not my cup of tea. In Bridgwater and West Somerset he has a huge majority and appears to do as he likes, well he can do so without my support. All politics is local and a glance at his expenses claims, I think 6 th highest in the country when the scandal broke, with his wife and two of his children on the payroll.....sorry.
Quite illustrating that the more 'Globalist' your party is, the more seats-per-percentage your vote returns.
The anti-globalist seats shows ZERO seats no matter how high their percentage of the vote.......
What that list shows, purposely or otherwise, is that your vote (for a definite Brexit-orientated party) will get you ZERO results and given the issue(s) at hand, shouldn't this fact be more widely reported?
Keeping the issue as divisive as is has been has been a deliberate policy to allow a 'third party' (or fifth columnist as Farage tells it) to take control.
Glaring.
