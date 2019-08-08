Are we raising a generation of fascists?

Some years ago I assisted in arranging a garden party for those mainly of the younger generation. We had awnings, food, booze and a string band - all, we imagined, that was needed for these bright young things to become effervescent. As I watched, they had splintered into many small pairs or trios that knew eachother, and worryingly many lone figures not interacting. A septuagenarian Chelsea Arts Club member stood with me and advised firmly "You've forgotten what it's like to be that age. They want to be organised, told what to do. Go on!" So we organised games, encouraged non-sexual physical contact and interaction but most successfully got them dancing English folk dances that were designed for just this purpose. Don't laugh. If you've never Stripped the Willow or circled the Draper's Maggot* you haven't lived. We were blessed with a skilled and enthusiastic string band who for little more than money and beer exceeded their contractual sets and it became a roaring success.
I share that anecdote by way of introduction to a report and poll that, at time of writing, are not available online but clearly will emerge soon from their embargo as the Telegraph's Camilla Tominey has penned a teaser piece. "A third of millennials want martial law and 66 per cent prefer strong leader over parliament, poll finds" reads the strapline. It will I am sure be more nuanced than that, but the spin is the thing for the originators.
'Onward' is a Cameronian soft sort of dilettante centre right remainian think tank based on the premise that what young people want is, erm, a soft Cameronian centre-right remainian politics. However, they have produced one decent report - Generation Why? - that is worth reading. I will wait for both the Onward report and supporting Hanbury Strategy poll before commenting on the pre-release spin.
I have commented before on other research that suggests strongly that the young are far less keenly committed to democratic forms than my own generation. Of course, they've never lived through the Lord Chamberlain's censorship, the battles that TW3, the Pythons, Oz, Private Eye and the whole counterculture movement fought in the '60s and '70s. Or the Cold War, when the nation's wealth went on guns rather than butter. We didn't drink Mateus Rose because we had no taste but because the economy had little room to support frivolities such as wine.
Forgive me if once again I stress the utterly fundamental importance of free political association, universal suffrage and the secret ballot. If the anti-democrats who are so determined to erode these fundamental guarantors of freedom are making headway with the Millennials, I am worried.
*Both of which, for maximum enjoyment, should be danced slightly drunk by people who get the moves wrong
3 comments:
Here's the thing though, if it is true, we are the ones that have caused them to come out this way.
Since the Attlee government we have engendered expectations of a socialist society, where everything is a bed of roses, and the sun never sets.
But the biggest problem is all those lefties in positions of great power and influence over, what are essentially, as the Victorians might say, empty vessels. They are waiting to be moulded into an expectation of jam today, no effort required.
For instance, why bother about an education, when you can be blocking Oxford Street as you tell us thick older folk, that we are all going to frazzle next week?
The problem is one of credulousness. They believe us when we tell them that the world is different now, that everyone is a cuddly socialist and we are all in this together. Anyone can see that this is false and that what is needed is someone with more authority, that will point this truth out to those that follow the more traditional genetics.
In short, our generation have created this lot, and they are laughing at us.
Don't care, was made to care.
As a mother of two young adult sons, I think the younger generation is keen to be organised because that is how most of them have been brought up. Instead of a casual early childhood with mum, they're pushed into nurseries at a very young age where they get "structured learning." As they grow older, leisure time is spent at various after-school clubs or out-of-school activities, run by adults. At the weekend, they're shuttled to other clubs, special-interest lessons and activities.
Compared to earlier generations they have very little opportunity to just play; amuse themselves; get bored; go out unaccompanied by an adult, round up some mates and disappear off for the day. Their lives are organised for them. No wonder so many struggle with mental health problems when they get to university - they aren't used to organising their own time and they have no resilience.
Tried Mateus Rose recently as part of a Seventies Nostalgia Party. The wine was awful. It was too sweet, yet I used to find it acceptable.
I guess this anecdote shows that our tastes and preferences change as we age. I'd argue that we now (socially) ignore anyone who is 'old', an inversion of how it used to be up the the Sixties. The younger adults no longer 'see' the examples of older people. They are fed 'news' and opinions and attitudes of the younger set as the be all and end all of life.
There's a general trajectory for peoples' adult lives... competing for a partner, settling down, having kids, getting them married off, grandchildren. It's a stereotype and not entirely observed by all, but the 'narrative' provided a social background which is now much less obvious.
