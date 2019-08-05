Set the Finance Spivs on German savers

So what happened to the finance spivs when we all wised up and ditched our endowment mortgages? Or sadly only most of us did. Some poor souls who believed the lies that if they only gave it a full 25 years it would all come right lost their homes, their wealth pissed away in Balls Brothers and the champagne and lap dancing clubs. After the endowment scam I guess they split 50/50 - half of them went into selling double glazing, the other half into running pension funds.
The ones running pension funds quickly dropped back into their old endowment mortgage ways; prudent savers and small-time investors are always easy prey for the finance spivs. Well, they may have to look for alternative rip-offs; Frank Field's Work and Pensions select committee, in a final and welcome parting shot for both Frank, whom I have long held in some regard, and for the current parliament, is seeking to force the finance spivs to be honest with their customers.
Reporting the moves, the Telegraph feels a little proud of itself.
The Telegraph ran a two-year campaign to secure action to lower fees, having exposed how hidden pension charges cut savers’ retirement funds by as much as half over a working career. It led to charges on auto-enrolled pensions being capped at 0.75 per cent a year from 2015. However the MPs’ new report has suggested the charge cap needs to be reviewed by the Department for Work and Pensions in 2020 after failing to have the predicted impact.Now, with an inevitable Brexit looming, the finance spivs will be looking for another outlet for their talents, another well to drain to meet their insatiable demand for cheap sparkling wine, flash cars and fast women. Well, lads, I'd recommend you learn German. And invent a new offshore, EU-external, tax efficient savings product for the thrifty Germans who are sitting on billions that would do far better invested in the UK - less your skim, of course.
Glück Auf!
Yes, I could tell a similar tale to your own, Raedwald.
UK tax laws being what they are, some people were willing to take the no-returns hit in order to process their income through a tax-free device, and the good, old-fashioned cynics knew this.
That's particularly true of well-paid people who can live on savings as they approach retirement, and bung most of their salary into a pension fund. I think that many company AVC schemes typically gave 0.1%.
I'm not sure what the system is in Germany, but I gather that France has - or had - a state-organised defined benefit arrangement, so the people don't need to touch scams like this.
