Police - Wrong, Wrong, Wrong

..we need to re-establish operational policing independence from political control, starting with the abolition of Police and Crime Commissioners.I'd guess John was off sick the day they did 'The history of the police force' at copper school. Policing has never, ever, in any remote way been free from democratic control - and rightly so. Before the 1964 Police Act local forces were governed by Watch Committees, made up of both local elected burgesses and local magistrates. The fight between SW1 and local communities for control of the police has been a long one; the 1964 Act was a victory for the Home Office, and centralised control of much of the authority previously exercised by the Watch Committees. The Watch Committees were abolished. Crime Commissioners are nothing but an ineffective sop to Localism by a Home Office under pressure for their power-hoarding.
John of course is not alone in his anti-democratic and extremist opinions. They are held by most senior police officers, who want nothing more than a national police force controlled by no-one but themselves. To this end they have created numerous bodies - funded by our own taxes - to promote this outcome, and lobby for anti-democratic powers at every opportunity. They are part of the anti-democratic nexus that in the words of Betz and Smith has captured the democratic State -
What we appear to be witnessing is the corrupt mutation of the notion of the representation of the people in parliament, into the substitution of the will of the people by the interests of the political class. We are entering the realms, no less, of state capture. What happens when sectional interests capture the political institutions of the state? This is a question we will get to, but first it is worth reiterating that in many senses this has been a long time coming, and to emphasise, in the British case has little or nothing intrinsically to do with Brexit.In our fight against extremism - of the Left, Right and Islamist - we must never forget that those who seek to destroy democratic control over the institutions of the State are also extremists. Quis custodiet ipsos custodes?
Someone also needs to tell John that it's not the job of the police to dispense justice - we have courts for that. I can't help feeling that we've been recruiting the wrong sort of people to the police.
It's time we had a fundamental review of the role and structure of the police, similar to the Royal Commission that reported in 1962, but this time not rigged by the Home Office. Remember - 98% of police work is call-outs to disturbances and policing non-indictable offences. I can see no reason why such work cannot be undertaken by local, accountable forces of coppers skilled in the basics. Organised crime, terrorism, specialist investigations and serious indictable offences can be undertaken by regional or national squads or bodies under democratic oversight. Why not?
13 comments:
Yes the maintenance of a local force used in the role of "bobby on the beat", and a regional/national one for crimes against the state does make some sense, by splitting the money, one splits the power and directs it more effectively, perhaps.
However, my feeling is that as a state, we are losing touch with the point of our constitution, which is that the state has a very limited role. Unfortunately the state has insinuated itself on the poor benighted folk of these islands, particularly since the end of WW2 with the imposition of strict puritanical socialism, which is not becoming any less so.
The thing is that people have been arguing with each other about something or other since the beginning of time, why on earth should every single dispute be deliberated on by the state? What happened to two people solving their problems by meeting under a tree and submitting to the wisdom of the local head-wo/man?
R_writes Esq - +1
Italy has, at my last count, five police forces. France has a number, and so does the US.
You make some striking points in a generally good read, Raedwald, but let yourself down with the sloppy device of "the will of the people" yet again.
There is no such thing. There are many divisions, and little consensus over many things. Yes, it is fairly settled in some areas, such as in opposition to privatisation of utilities, where consistently four-out-of-five people want a single, democratically-accountable, not-for-profit supplier, for instance.
R-w, the judiciary are charged with administering the law, not with furthering the interests of the State. The relationship between the three is a complex juristic matter, and probably beyond the scope of this site.
Peter Hitchens has a good take on this in his most recent Sunday column.
He has commented on the police quite a few times and one of his most telling observations is when police authorities and others refer to the public as "civilians".
Whilst the judiciary might be charged with administering the law, the state seems to think that it is its responsibility to nationalise everything, including the law.
By removing any ability for a judge to assess a claim or dispute on its particular merits, rather than some arbitrary edict that is more and more frequently rooted in the deliberations of a foreign entity, you traduce the meaning of democracy.
What I am suggesting is that your triumvirate of political control, which is used by democracies to balance the intrinsic powers that are implicit in tribal constructs, is subject to being undermined by unscrupulous folk that have a different agenda to ordinary folk, who on the whole are not agitating for a communist/fascist revolution.
They just want to feed their families and have some peace.
@JPM: bit of a lofty tone there. (You're not a lawyer by any chance? They do have a tendency to put on side.) I am sure Raedwald is perfectly capable of debating any matter here, and with yourself.
Brexit is merely the lid on a box of unresolved and festering problems to do with power. One theme I should like to see developed here is the fact that we are now governed not so much by law as by secondary legislation, of which ECA1972 is (we haven't left yet) merely one particularly large and troublesome example.
Another one is the encroachment of the judiciary on the legislature and executive, so that the first line of attack when some know-better wants to overturn one of our few opportunities to exercise democratic power, is for a judicial review; the equivalent of running to Teacher with a finger in your eye to complain of others.
Even now, listen out for comments by TV people and celebs denigrating democracy and saying the (poor, ignorant) people often "get things wrong," e.g. https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/study-this-boris-the-bbcs-brexit-bias-laid-bare/
Antidemocracy is on the rise.
@Sackerson...
Love that video:
Democracy only works when the demos make the "right decisions".
With material like that, he could be on the stage!
Point taken, Sackerson. By scope I wasn't referring to people's capabilities, but to their intentions.
R-w, you're in danger of getting bogged down, I think. Raedwald correctly pointed out that the police are not responsible for administering justice - that is for the judiciary, and we have - nominally at least - Separation Of Powers here, as in all free societies. That enabled the Supreme Court to find contrary to the wishes of government in the Gina Miller case, for instance. It might not always go your way, then, but that's how it should be. However, the state is not a single persona, of one mind and one intent. It is an abstract authority, which it confers on its many agencies, to give weight and standing to their diverse agendas.
Mark, yes, Peter Hitchens has expressed good sense over policing, and on much besides.
@Cheerful:
My mistake, thanks for putting me straight, but I think I would rather these separate powers actually worked separately. My whole point was that contrary to theory, it doesn't. Instead it is currently configured in such a manner that ordinary folk are intentionally being denied a voice. Since the EU became a fact for us, we have had essentially the same puritanical Westminster government.
The state nationalises, or more frequently the supra-state federalises, what it sees as a crime, and the judiciary and the police unquestioningly follow the money, rather than the argument.
The judge who deliberated on the Gina Miller case acted outside of its remit, thankfully, since the executive was doing the same and ironically Ms. Miller's act protected us from the MayBot treachery. The commons are expressly proscribed from taking part in referendums, which are defined by their nature, of a direct discussion between the executive and the people.
However, this was not some radical act, the actors were all of the same mind, they wanted to stop Brexit. They just messed up, we would be stitched up like the veritable kipper by now if it hadn't been for Gina Miller, I bet she is really pleased to be so instrumental in testing the protections of our constitution.
It was a panel of judges in the constitutional case brought by Gina Miller. By a majority they found in her favour.
If no one, or no entity, can be above the law, then the Supreme Court was not acting beyond its remit. Government and the Claimant disagreed as to what the law was, and the Court merely clarified that.
Those who called the judges enemies of the people are implicitly demanding that some persons or personae be above the law.
Let us hope that they always fail, because if that status were to be conferred upon the police - as would instantly happen if the State were to be above it - then heaven help us all.
JPM - I referenced this all comprehensively during Ld Sumption's outstanding Reith Lectures on these very subjects earlier ths year - did none of it sink in? Did you even bother listening to the broadcasts? Or do you imagine you know better about these things than Sumption?
Raedwald, Reading your articles week by week, I am coming to the conclusion that you are just too informed and, well, too sensible for this now radically transformed and disfunctionally-governed country.
As I said, they found in Miller's favour because they thought that like her, that the best way to stop Brexit was to insist that the Commons make the final decision. In this they tried to gainsay the fact that WE were told by the government, that it was OUR DECISION and that we should be very careful what we decide.
They were wrong, because the referendum is an exceptional interjection, we have only had three at national level. It is not correct to rejig the system to undermine this exceptional tool. Government has been running fast and loose with our constitution since the day that it changed us from an independent nation into a satellite of a foreign federation without referring to us.
