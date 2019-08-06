Harland and Wolff

The final demise of the shipyard that built the Titanic will be largely un-mourned. Only around 100 workers are left, engaged on maintenance activities, including having kept one of the yard's two great cranes, Samson and Goliath, in working order. For many Catholics, denied work at the yard until the 1960s, the erasure of the place from Ulster's landscape will be welcome.
It all started, in a surprisingly modern way, with a smoking ban. Imposed in 1854 by the nascent yard's didactic new manager, the 23 year old Edward Harland. In addition to the ban on smoking, Harland cut wages as he reckoned the work was sub-standard.
It was never a pleasant or progressive place in which to work. The employment system was tyrannical and nepotistic. Bullying and victimisation by the brutal cadre of foremen was the norm rather than the exception. Unskilled labourers, employed casually, were treated like scum, barely better than Catholics.
And the foregoing three paragraphs tell you all we know about the fourth industrial revolution; until now, shipyards, factories, mines have all been seen as formed by the men and women who built them and spent their lives working in them. We discuss them in terms of their workforce. In fact, the yard need not be redundant - though the workforce is history. A shipyard located where slipways fall into deep, sheltered water, where there is an abundance of power, where there are transport links, rail, ports and above all 5G comms, could well become a resurgent industry later this century. CNC steel cutting and shaping, robotic movers and welders, AI build supervisors and driverless cranes could see shipbuilding return to Belfast - but not employment. New jobs will be in a comfortable, climate conditioned computer control and monitoring suite, or servicing the CNC machines and robotic welders.
If the site is so suited, we must make efforts to secure it from being lost to woke hipster housing, leisure centres or MUGA cages paid for with the billions of the supply and confidence arrangements.We must recognise that locations that can be used for AI replacement industry are key assets - and protect them now.
Again I have to find out wtf muga stands for. And it seems Multi Use Games Area.
Correct?
Yep - sorry. They're a sure sign of the public sector being given cash they don't really know how to spend.
Raedwald, yes that's probably a pretty good account, of what life for an employee in the private sector has generally been like over the last century or so.
Ireland is not densely populated. There's plenty of room for all sorts of sites, and indeed, for housing too. So whatever the democratically-elected council decided to do with this one will be for them and for the people of Belfat, I'd have thought.
So who are this "we" who must stop them doing something through their localism, if you personally don't like it?
Make Ulster Great Again?
And I'm not a robot. Phew.
But without a mention of shipbuilding elsewhere in the world the account is incomplete.
Harland and Wolff may be ideal as a shipbuilding site but there are plenty of others as well placed. Even though I naturally resist 'offshoring' as a principle, the economics will out as long as the products of the yard are competing with sites in other countries. Unless you have a desire to produce many fishery protection vessels for our 'own use'....
5G warships? Advanced tech vessels? post-marine fuel oil propulsion vessels? I think there are areas in which we can uniquely add value other than steel-box container carriers
".....So whatever the democratically-elected council decided to do with this one will be for them and for the people of Belfat, I'd have thought.
So who are this "we" who must stop them doing something through their localism, if you personally don't like it?."
Pity the remain trolls don't apply this type of viewpoint when it comes to the democratically arrived at leave vote.
**************************************************
The early morning R4 propagandists were handing out hints as to how no deal Brexit could be stopped, as per usual. However they took a new tack by roping in some US talking head to tell us how a US trade deal could be stopped and it was all pie in the sky etc. The propagandists are looking ahead and don't like what they see, that's a good sign.
